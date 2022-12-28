    বাংলা

    Carey grabs maiden ton as Australia declare with mammoth lead

    South Africa, bowled out for 189 in the first innings and trailing 1-0 in the three-match series, will need 386 runs to make Australia bat again

    Wicketkeeper Alex Carey savoured a maiden century before Australia declared at 575 for eight, bringing tea early on day three of the second Test with South Africa's hopes of levelling the series all but gone.

    South Africa, bowled out for 189 in the first innings and trailing 1-0 in the three-match series, will need 386 runs to make Australia bat again at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

    All-rounder Cameron Green was unbeaten on 51 despite nursing a broken index finger that saw him retire on day two.

    Tail-ender Mitchell Starc was 10 not out. He was struck on the helmet by all-rounder Marco Jansen on the last ball before home skipper Pat Cummins called his batsmen in.

    Carey and Green resumed after lunch and built their partnership to 117 runs, with South Africa's bowlers barely threatening through most of a meandering session under leaden skies.

    Carey pulled Jansen for three to bring up his first Test ton just after the drinks break but was out for 111, caught and bowled by the all-rounder after sending a top-edge high above the pitch.

    Starc, nursing a sore middle finger on his bowling hand, came out to bat, and Green became the fifth Australian batsman to pass fifty by smashing Jansen over point for four.

    Anrich Nortje had earlier struck twice in two balls as South Africa rallied with four wickets in the morning session after Australia resumed on 386 for three.

    Nortje bowled Travis Head for 51 straight after the South Australian brought up his second half-century of the series and then bowled David Warner on the next delivery with a rocketing yorker after the veteran opener resumed on 200, having retired hurt with cramp on day two.

    Cummins defended the hat-trick ball but the home skipper was soon caught behind for four off the bowling of paceman Kagiso Rabada. 

    South Africa had taken three wickets for five runs, leaving Australia 400 for six, but the rally stalled as plucky tail-ender Nathan Lyon combined with Carey in a quickfire 40-run partnership.

    Lyon was eventually caught for 25, slogging at a Lungi Ngidi short ball.

    Though Green batted superbly with his injury, the big all-rounder will not bowl for the rest of the Test and has been ruled out for the third and final match in Sydney.

    With paceman Starc also nursing a sore middle finger on his bowling hand, Australia will have to lean heavily on Cummins, Scott Boland and Lyon when South Africa bat again.

