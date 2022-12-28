Carey grabs maiden ton as Australia declare with mammoth lead

Wicketkeeper Alex Carey savoured a maiden century before Australia declared at 575 for eight, bringing tea early on day three of the second Test with South Africa's hopes of levelling the series all but gone.

South Africa, bowled out for 189 in the first innings and trailing 1-0 in the three-match series, will need 386 runs to make Australia bat again at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

All-rounder Cameron Green was unbeaten on 51 despite nursing a broken index finger that saw him retire on day two.

Tail-ender Mitchell Starc was 10 not out. He was struck on the helmet by all-rounder Marco Jansen on the last ball before home skipper Pat Cummins called his batsmen in.

Carey and Green resumed after lunch and built their partnership to 117 runs, with South Africa's bowlers barely threatening through most of a meandering session under leaden skies.