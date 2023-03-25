Shipley sinks Sri Lanka in New Zealand's Auckland romp

Henry Shipley claimed a career-best 5-31 to dismantle Sri Lanka as New Zealand steamrolled the tourists by 198 runs in the opening one-day international in Auckland on Saturday.

Chasing 275 for victory, Sri Lanka were bundled out for 76 in the 20th over with Shipley orchestrating their rout on a lively track at the Eden Park.

Only three Sri Lankan batters managed double digits in their sorry-looking scorecard.

Earlier put into bat, New Zealand were all out for 274 with three deliveries left in their innings