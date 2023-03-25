    বাংলা

    Shipley sinks Sri Lanka in New Zealand's Auckland romp

    The 26-year-old removed Charith Asalanka and Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Sanaka with successive deliveries but Karunaratne denied him a hat-trick

    Reuters
    Published : 25 March 2023, 08:19 AM
    Updated : 25 March 2023, 08:19 AM

    Henry Shipley claimed a career-best 5-31 to dismantle Sri Lanka as New Zealand steamrolled the tourists by 198 runs in the opening one-day international in Auckland on Saturday.

    Chasing 275 for victory, Sri Lanka were bundled out for 76 in the 20th over with Shipley orchestrating their rout on a lively track at the Eden Park.

    Only three Sri Lankan batters managed double digits in their sorry-looking scorecard.

    Earlier put into bat, New Zealand were all out for 274 with three deliveries left in their innings

    Five home batters got past 25 but opener Finn Allen's 51 was the highest score by a New Zealander.

    Daryl Mitchell made 47 and Glenn Phillips contributed 39, while Rachin Ravindra (49) fell agonisingly short of a half-century in his maiden one-day international.

    Chamika Karunaratne was pick of the Sri Lankan bowlers claiming a career-best 4-43 on a lively pitch at the Eden Park.

    Playing his first ODI in two years, former captain Angelo Mathews found himself tasked with reviving Sri Lanka who lost both their openers inside four overs.

    The wobble became a full-blown crisis with Shipley reducing Sri Lanka to 31-5 inside 10 overs.

    The 26-year-old removed Charith Asalanka and Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Sanaka with successive deliveries but Karunaratne denied him a hat-trick.

    Blair Tickner trapped Mathews lbw for 18, which turned out to be the highest score by a Sri Lankan.

    The second ODI of the three-match series is scheduled in Christchurch on Tuesday.

    RELATED STORIES
    @BLACKCAPS/Twitter
    New Zealand triumph in windy Wellington
    Having been asked to follow on, Sri Lanka needed 416 runs to make the hosts bat again but were bowled out for 358 in their second innings
    @BLACKCAPS/Twitter
    Sri Lanka bowlers keep pressure on New Zealand in Christchurch
    Daryl Mitchell was 40 not out and Michael Bracewell was on nine at stumps as the pair tasked with a rescue job after a second day dominated by the south Asians
    Cricket - New Zealand Practice Session - Trent Bridge, Nottingham, Britain - Jun 9, 2022 New Zealand head coach Gary Stead during practice.
    Stead calls for separate coaches for New Zealand Test
    The New Zealand head coach hopes to continue coaching New Zealand when his contract expires after this year's World Cup in India
    Williamson steers NZ to dramatic victory, Sri Lanka's WTC hopes dashed
    Williamson steers NZ to dramatic victory
    India into Test Championship final after Sri Lanka lose in New Zealand

    Opinion

    The world of Buddhadeva Bose
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Celebrating the splendour of the surrounding
    Takir Hossain
    Bank rescue buys stability at a high price
    John Foley
    Equity for equality
    Tasneem Hossain