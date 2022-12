ICC rates Gabba pitch 'below average' after two-day Test

Brisbane's Gabba cricket ground has received one demerit point after the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday rated the pitch for the first Test between Australia and South Africa - which ended in two days - "below average".

Australia got the win in Brisbane in very fast time, batting marginally better than the Proteas on a perilous, grassy pitch, with South Africa captain Dean Elgar saying he had asked the umpires if the green Gabba wicket was unsafe for playing.

"Overall, the Gabba pitch for this Test match was too much in favour of the bowlers," said Richie Richardson, a member of the governing body's elite panel of match referees.