England's Moeen fined 25% of match fee for using drying spray in Ashes Test

England's Moeen Ali has been fined 25% of his match fee for breaching the ICC code of conduct in the first Test against Australia after applying drying spray to his finger without seeking permission from the on-field umpires on Saturday.

The ICC said in a statement that in deciding to sanction Moeen with the Level 1 breach, the match referee was satisfied the cream was applied to the finger "only to dry his hands".

It added that it was not applied as an artificial substance to the ball and did not change the condition of the ball.