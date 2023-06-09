England looking to burst Smith's bubble in Ashes, says Pope

England's Ollie Pope said they have to get Steve Smith out of his bubble during the Ashes series and will look for ways of making the Australian run machine as uncomfortable as possible at the crease.

Smith batted for 5-1/2 hours against India in the World Test Championship final at the Oval before he was out for 121 from 268 balls on day two.

It was his 31st Test hundred, and seventh in England, and served as a reminder of the threat the former Australia captain poses for the Ashes.