New Zealand ease to 44-run win over Bangladesh in rain-curtailed ODI

New Zealand has sealed a comfortable 44-run win over Bangladesh in the first ODI on their home turf in Dunedin, taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Quickfire knocks from Will Young (105 off 84) and skipper Tom Latham (92 off 77) saw the Kiwis post an impressive score of 239-7 at the end of 30 overs in the rain-curtailed game.

Run outs accounted for the majority of the wickets, with only Shoriful Islam (2-28) making much headway into the Black Caps’ batting order.