New Zealand ease to 44-run win over Bangladesh in rain-curtailed ODI

New Zealand has sealed a comfortable 44-run win over Bangladesh in the first ODI on their home turf in Dunedin, taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.
Quickfire knocks from Will Young (105 off 84) and skipper Tom Latham (92 off 77) saw the Kiwis post an impressive score of 239-7 at the end of 30 overs in the rain-curtailed game.
Run outs accounted for the majority of the wickets, with only Shoriful Islam (2-28) making much headway into the Black Caps’ batting order.
The Tigers’ turn at bat started inauspiciously with a duck for Soumya Sarkar. While the remaining batsmen offered some resistance, the team was unable to maintain its momentum for long periods. Anamul Haque was the top scorer with 43, while Afif Hossain (38) and Towhid Hridoy (33) made their own contributions.
The Kiwi bowling attack posed tough questions with Josh Clarkson (2-24), Ish Sodhi (2-35), and Adam Milne (2-46) picking up a couple of scalps each.
The teams will square off again in the ODI format in Nelson on Dec 20 and Napier on Dec 23.
A three-match T20 series will begin on Dec 27.