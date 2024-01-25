India's Jaiswal leads robust reply after England post 246

Hosts India bowled out England for a modest 246 and then cruised to 119 for one in reply on day one of the opening Test at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday.

Ben Stokes produced a captain's knock of 70 to help England post at least a competitive total before they wilted early into the final session.

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal led India's strong reply with a rapid unbeaten 76, which included three sixes, while Shubman Gill was on 14 at the close.

India lost Rohit Sharma for 24 but would still fancy a handy lead, especially after England burnt all three reviews in their desperation for breakthroughs.

For the first time in a men's test, England went into the match with a lone fast bowler in Mark Wood, opting for a spin-heavy attack instead, which included debutant Tom Hartley.

India resisted any such temptation and retained seamers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, perhaps knowing a three-pronged spin attack could get the job done.