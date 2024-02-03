Heartbreak as Bangladesh miss U19 World Cup semifinals spot losing Pakistan thriller

Bangladesh have lost the chance to qualify for the semi-finals of the U-19 World Cup with a five-run defeat to Pakistan in a Super Six thriller in South Africa.
The young Tigers were all out for 150 in the chase of 156 for a win, thanks to a five-wicket haul by Ubaid Shah at Willowmoore Park in Benoni on Saturday.
Maruf Mridha (4), the last of the tailenders, revived the hopes for a semis berth with a 23-run stand with Rohanat Daulah Borson (21), but could not survive extra bounce off Mohammad Zeeshan.
To confirm a place in the semi-finals, Bangladesh needed to reach the target within 38.1 overs, but were bundled out at 35.5 overs.
Borson and Sheikh Parvez Jibon earlier made the work easy for the batsmen by limiting Pakistan to a meagre total of 155 with four wickets each.
But the batsmen squandered the advantage. Mohammad Shihab James was the top scorer for them with 26 runs only.