Heartbreak as Bangladesh miss U19 World Cup semifinals spot losing Pakistan thriller

Bangladesh have lost the chance to qualify for the semi-finals of the U-19 World Cup with a five-run defeat to Pakistan in a Super Six thriller in South Africa.

The young Tigers were all out for 150 in the chase of 156 for a win, thanks to a five-wicket haul by Ubaid Shah at Willowmoore Park in Benoni on Saturday.

Maruf Mridha (4), the last of the tailenders, revived the hopes for a semis berth with a 23-run stand with Rohanat Daulah Borson (21), but could not survive extra bounce off Mohammad Zeeshan.