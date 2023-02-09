Jadeja five-for puts India in command against Australia in Nagpur

Ravindra Jadeja celebrated his return to international cricket with a five-wicket haul as India bowled out Australia for 177 and then cruised to 77-1 to dominate day one of the opening Test in Nagpur on Thursday.

Home captain Rohit Sharma led India's robust reply with a typically belligerent 56 not out that included nine boundaries.

Nightwatchman Ravichandran Ashwin was yet to open his account at the other end but India would be pressing for a decisive first-innings lead in the contest when play resumes on Friday.

Earlier, Australia skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bat on a spin-friendly pitch but the tourists had both their openers back in the hut inside the first 13 deliveries.

Mohammed Siraj trapped Usman Khawaja lbw with his first delivery, an outswinger that struck the opener low on his pad.

In the next over, Mohammed Shami sent David Warner's off-stump cartwheeling to reduce Australia to two for two.