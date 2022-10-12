Sri Lanka, Namibia post warmup wins ahead of T20 World Cup

Sri Lanka opener Kusal Mendis compiled a stroke-filled 54 to set up a commanding 33-run victory for the former champions in a warm-up match for the T20 World Cup against Zimbabwe in Melbourne on Tuesday.

In the day's other warmup at the same venue, Ireland suffered a spectacular collapse against Namibia to go down by 11 runs in a low-scoring match.

Dasun Shanaka's Lankan side arrived for the current edition in Australia buoyed by their Asia Cup triumph where they lifted the title ahead of powerhouses India and Pakistan, rekindling hopes of repeating their 2014 success in the T20 World Cup.