Hathurusingha takes responsibility for Tigers’ failure at World Cup

"Our skill hasn't gone anywhere. We have put ourselves down with high expectations. That's the only thing I can think of. We haven't played the way we played before the World Cup. In that sense, we have to look at our mirrors to know what went wrong.”

“The only thing we can think of is the high expectations. Players want to perform at the biggest stage. Maybe we are trying to do too much. We have to look back and think about what went wrong. It has affected many players. It can be any of those. To be honest, I don't know at the moment," he added.

Hathurusingha shrugged off the notion that frequently shuffling the batting order affected the team.

However, the general consensus back in Bangladesh was that the players didn't have a settled role in the side and that the squad didn't pick an extra batter after Tamim Iqbal was left out.

"I don't think so (on picking an extra batter). One more batter could have made things complicated. When we selected this team before the World Cup, we thought they were the best performers," said Hathurusingha.

"We haven't played to our potential. We are not sure of what we are capable of. For some reason, we have gone into a little bit of a shell, especially batting. We need to fix this. We have to play fearless cricket. It's not about the batting order, isn't it?”