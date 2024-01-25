    বাংলা

    Cummins and Sciver-Brunt named ICC Cricketers of the Year

    Australian opener Usman Khawaja is named the ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Year, while Virat Kohli wins his fourth ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year award

    Reuters
    Published : 25 Jan 2024, 03:26 PM
    Updated : 25 Jan 2024, 03:26 PM

     Australia captain Pat Cummins and England's Nat Sciver-Brunt were named Cricketers of the Year by the International Cricket Council on Thursday.

    Cummins won the men's award after a year in which he led Australia to the World Test Championship and World Cup titles.

    "It's a huge honour. It has been a big year, lots of wonderful team success," Cummins said.

    "To get this individual honour is huge and I am pretty amazed. In terms of individual accolades, it is right up there."

    All-rounder Sciver-Brunt won her second successive Women's Cricketer of the Year award, after consistent performances in all three formats, scoring 137 runs in two Tests, 393 runs in six ODIs and 364 runs in 10 T20Is.

    "It feels pretty special," Sciver-Brunt said.

    "I wasn't expecting it as I was coming up against some players that have done so well in 2023. I’m really pleased and pretty proud."

    Australian opener Usman Khawaja was named the ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Year, while Virat Kohli won his fourth ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year award after guiding India to the Cricket World Cup final.

    Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu won her first ICC Women's ODI Cricketer of the Year, taking the award ahead of Sciver-Brunt.

    England's Richard Illingworth won the Umpire of the Year for the third time, and Zimbabwe Cricket won the ICC Spirit of Cricket Award for their sporting conduct after their win over West Indies in the World Cup qualifier match in June.

    RELATED STORIES
    Australia's David Warner celebrates with the trophy after winning the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in November.
    Australia's Warner retires from ODIs as well as Tests
    The 37-year-old will play his 112th and final Test against Pakistan at his home Sydney Cricket Ground starting on Wednesday
    Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - Final - India v Australia - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India – Nov 19, 2023 Australia's Pat Cummins celebrates with the trophy after winning the ICC Cricket World Cup
    Cummins happy as Australians close out successful year
    Cummins’ 10-wicket haul in the second Test win over Pakistan in Melbourne secured his entry into an elite band of bowlers
    Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - Final - India v Australia - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India - Nov 19, 2023 Australia's Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc celebrate with the trophy after winning the ICC Cricket World Cup.
    Cummins takes 10 to lead Australia to Pakistan series triumph
    The Australia captain took 10 wickets in a masterclass of clutch bowling to end stout Pakistan resistance and lead his side to a 79-run victory
    Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - Final - India v Australia - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India – Nov 19, 2023 Australia's Pat Cummins celebrates with the trophy after winning the ICC Cricket World Cup REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
    Franchise is the future but Australia rules the present
    Australia bagged the Test and 50-overs world titles under Pat Cummins's inspiring leadership in 2023

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps