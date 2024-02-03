    বাংলা

    Bumrah's reverse swing masterclass puts India in charge

    He turned the match on its head and England are all out for 253 conceding a first-innings lead of 143

    Reuters
    Published : 3 Feb 2024, 03:44 PM
    Updated : 3 Feb 2024, 03:44 PM

    Jasprit Bumrah claimed six for 45 in a reverse swing masterclass to fetch India a handy lead on day two of the second Test against England in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

    Replying to India's 396 in the first innings, England were cruising at 114-1 batting with the kind of unbridled aggression, which has become the hallmark of the side under Ben Stokes.

    Bumrah, armed with the reversing ball, then turned the match on its head and England were all out for 253 conceding a first-innings lead of 143.

    India were 28 for no loss at stumps for an overall lead of 171.

    Yashasvi Jaiswal, who smashed 209 in the first innings, was batting on 15 with skipper Rohit Sharma on 13 at the other end.

    "If you want to take wickets as a fast in India, you have got to learn to use reverse swing because the new ball doesn't do much," Bumrah said of his bowling.

    "Sometimes you can try and force the magical deliveries but it's also about being patient and setting the batter up.

    "You have to have a plan and use every delivery wisely. I was very happy to execute it today and happy to contribute on that pitch."

    England got off to a strong start with Zak Crawley (76) and Ben Duckett (21) looking determined to make the most of the excellent batting conditions.

    Crawley hit Bumrah for four fours in an over en route to a 52-ball fifty, a milestone he reached with a six off Kuldeep Yadav (3-71).

    The spinner broke the 59-run stand when he had Duckett caught at silly point but was denied a second wicket in that over when Srikar Bharat blew a stumping opportunity against Ollie Pope.

    Crawley went run-a-ball but miscued his shot against Axar Patel and Shreyas Iyer took a spectacular tumbling catch running backwards to trigger a collapse.

    With the ball reversing, Bumrah was recalled into the attack and the crafty seamer responded by getting Joe Root caught in the slip for five.

    Bumrah's mastery was on display again and this time Pope (23) nearly fell over trying to block a yorker that crashed through his defence and into the base of his middle and leg stumps.

    Bumrah returned after the tea break to dismiss Johnny Bairstow (25) with England reeling at 159 with their top five batters back in the hut.

    Yadav removed Ben Foakes and Rehan Ahmed before Bumrah returned to produce a stunning delivery to end Stokes's brisk 47.

    Stokes dropped his bat and stood in disbelief after Bumrah sent down a delivery that jagged back to flatten his off-stump.

    Earlier, Jaiswal smashed his maiden Test double hundred, which contained seven sixes and 19 fours, to provide the bedrock of the Indian innings where no other batter managed a fifty.

    Seamer James Anderson, Shoaib Bashir and fellow spinner Ahmed claimed three wickets apiece for England.

    RELATED STORIES
    First Test - India v England - Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, India - January 28, 2024 Englands Jonny Bairstow celebrates with Ben Stokes, Mark Wood and Zak Crawley after winning the first Test REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
    Wood ‘not annoyed’ by limited role in win over India
    Ollie Pope's knock of 196 and a seven-wicket haul from debutant Tom Hartley inspired England to a 28-run victory
    First Test - India v England - Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, India - January 28, 2024 England's Ben Stokes in action fielding REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
    Stokes savours England's 'best win'
    Since Stokes and head coach Brendon "Baz" McCullum took charge in 2022, England have championed an ultra-aggressive approach that puts entertainment above outcome
    Pope and Hartley engineer thrilling England win against India
    Pope, Hartley engineer thrilling England win against India
    England's thrilling 28-run victory, that came in an extended final session on the penultimate day at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, will go down as one of their finest away wins ever
    India put proud home record on the line against flamboyant England
    India put proud home record on the line against England
    Kohli will miss the first two matches due to personal reasons and the late development has left India wondering how they will replace arguably the best batter of this era

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps