Bumrah's reverse swing masterclass puts India in charge

Jasprit Bumrah claimed six for 45 in a reverse swing masterclass to fetch India a handy lead on day two of the second Test against England in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

Replying to India's 396 in the first innings, England were cruising at 114-1 batting with the kind of unbridled aggression, which has become the hallmark of the side under Ben Stokes.

Bumrah, armed with the reversing ball, then turned the match on its head and England were all out for 253 conceding a first-innings lead of 143.

India were 28 for no loss at stumps for an overall lead of 171.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, who smashed 209 in the first innings, was batting on 15 with skipper Rohit Sharma on 13 at the other end.

"If you want to take wickets as a fast in India, you have got to learn to use reverse swing because the new ball doesn't do much," Bumrah said of his bowling.