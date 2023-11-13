Morkel quits as Pakistan bowling coach after World Cup exit

South African Morne Morkel has resigned as Pakistan's bowling coach, the country's cricket board (PCB) announced on Monday, two days after their failure to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup in India.

Pakistan finished fifth in the standings with eight points having won four matches and losing five, with their final defeat by outgoing champions England on Saturday ruling them out of contention for the knockout stages of the tournament.

The former South Africa fast bowler had joined the team on a six-month contract in June.