Upbeat New Zealand back same squad to deliver against Sri Lanka

India, leading the home series 2-0, need only one more victory to secure their place in the final.

New Zealand will look to regroup for the next WTC but Wellington shed much of the gloom that has engulfed the side since a slew of seasoned players retired or opted out of Test cricket last year.

Kane Williamson scored a century in a welcome return to form while wicketkeeper Tom Blundell had a terrific Test with the bat and behind the stumps.

New Zealand's main concerns lie in their bowling, with quality quicks thin on the ground after Trent Boult's decision to opt out of his national contract and Kyle Jamieson's continuing back problems.

The Black Caps have also been unable to unearth a high-quality all-rounder to replace Colin de Grandhomme and provide support for pacemen Tim Southee, Henry and Neil Wagner.

All-rounder Michael Bracewell laboured in that role in Wellington where his deficiencies as a part-time spinner were exposed and his batting contributed only 46 runs in four innings.

Those concerns were set aside on Wednesday as the team soaked up acclaim in the nation's media for pulling off the 'Miracle at the Basin' and protecting their unbeaten record in home Test series dating back to 2017.