South Africa name new skipper and seven uncapped players for New Zealand tour

South Africa named uncapped Neil Brand as their captain for a two-match Test tour of New Zealand next month where the majority of their team will be missing, competing instead in the domestic Twenty20 league.

Half of the 14-man squad named on Saturday have yet to play a Test but get their opportunity because the tour clashes with the SA20, the T20 league that was launched by Cricket South Africa and Indian Premier League investors last year.

All but two of the players in the side that beat India in the Boxing Day Test are competing in the SA20 league but David Bedingham and Keegan Petersen will be going to New Zealand.

Bedingham scored a half century on his test debut this week as South Africa beat India by an innings and 32 runs.

Of the party heading to New Zealand, batsmen Zubayr Hamza and Khaya Zondo have won previous Test caps, along with pace pair Duanne Olivier and Dane Paterson and spinner Dane Piedt.

Brand led South Africa A to a 2-1 series win over West Indies A earlier this month.

Despite the lack of experience in the squad, coach Shukri Conrad insisted South Africa would prove competitive.