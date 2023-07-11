Onus on India batters to compensate for depleted pace attack v Windies

Established bowlers Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav have been overlooked in favour of Jaydev Unadkat and Navdeep Saini, who have played two Tests each, and the uncapped Mukesh Sharma.

While they remain the world's top-ranked Test team and begin as favourites against eighth-placed West Indies, vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane said there would be no complacency against a side who beat England in successive home series.

"We, as a team, respect West Indies. They are not the ones to be taken lightly," the batsman told reporters on Monday.

"West Indies has performed well at home during the last couple of years or so, especially in Tests. We are looking to give our 100% and backing our gameplan and strengths."

Change is also coming to the batter order, where Yashasvi Jaiswal is set to make his Test debut in place of stubborn veteran Cheteshwar Pujara at number three.

Jaiswal has already built a reputation as a hard-hitting batter in the Indian Premier League, an approach which stands in stark contrast to Pujara's often dour displays.