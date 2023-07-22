Fargana becomes first centurion for Bangladesh in women's ODIs

Fargana Hoque has made history by scoring the first century for Bangladesh in women's ODIs.
She achieved the feat in the third and final match of the ICC Women’s Championship series against India in Dhaka's Mirpur on Saturday.
With the series up for grabs, Bangladesh skipper Nigar Sultana looked to seize the initiative from the off as she opted to bat first after winning the toss.
Shamima Sultana and Fargana set the side off to a solid start with a 93-run opening stand. Shamima eventually fell after a quickfire 78, but Fargana kept the Tigresses on course for a 200-plus score as she stitched a 72-run partnership with Nigar.
Fargana's innings ended at 107 as she was run out in the final over. Bangladesh posted a competitive total of 225, which is also their second-highest ODI score, in the series decider.
After registering a 40-run win in the series opener, their first against India in international cricket, Bangladesh will be hoping that their bowlers can repeat the trick and cement their place in the record books.