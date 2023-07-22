    বাংলা

    Fargana becomes first centurion for Bangladesh in women's ODIs

    She helps guide the Tigresses to a competitive score of 225 in the series decider against India in Mirpur

    Sports Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 22 July 2023, 07:41 AM
    Updated : 22 July 2023, 07:41 AM

    Fargana Hoque has made history by scoring the first century for Bangladesh in women's ODIs.

    She achieved the feat in the third and final match of the ICC Women’s Championship series against India in Dhaka's Mirpur on Saturday.

    With the series up for grabs, Bangladesh skipper Nigar Sultana looked to seize the initiative from the off as she opted to bat first after winning the toss.

    Shamima Sultana and Fargana set the side off to a solid start with a 93-run opening stand. Shamima eventually fell after a quickfire 78, but Fargana kept the Tigresses on course for a 200-plus score as she stitched a 72-run partnership with Nigar.

    Fargana's innings ended at 107 as she was run out in the final over. Bangladesh posted a competitive total of 225, which is also their second-highest ODI score, in the series decider.

    After registering a 40-run win in the series opener, their first against India in international cricket, Bangladesh will be hoping that their bowlers can repeat the trick and cement their place in the record books.

    RELATED STORIES
    A lot depends on my meeting with the BCB, says Tamim Iqbal
    Tamim: A lot rides on meeting with BCB
    The Bangladeshi stalwart talks to bdnews24.com about his sudden retirement and subsequent decision to return
    Bangladesh Women beat India by 40 runs in Mirpur ODI
    Bangladesh Women beat India by 40 runs
    Marufa Akter (4-29) and Rabeya Khan (3-30) brought the team victory in the rain-curtailed ICC Women’s Championship match
    Tamim Iqbal is a national treasure. But should he have returned from retirement?
    Is Tamim Iqbal's return a mistake?
    The captain, struggling with form and consistency, had been the subject of much mockery online before his retirement announcement
    Teary-eyed Tamim brings curtain down on glittering international career
    Tamim Iqbal retires from international cricket
    Bangladesh's ODI captain and highest run-getter makes the shock announcement at a media briefing in Chattogram. The BCB has yet to name his successor

    Opinion

    Chile's leftist leader Boric grapples with thorny tax reform
    Natalia A Ramos Miranda
    India's coal mining bet stumbles as banks weigh rising risks
    Roli Srivastava
    Apollo-11: a shining moment in history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Germany’s China policy makes life easier for its companies
    Yawen Chen