    বাংলা

    Sri Lanka's Gunathilaka to face rape trial in Australia

    The 32-year-old had three of the four sexual assault charges he faced dropped last month

    Reuters
    Published : 8 June 2023, 04:28 AM
    Updated : 8 June 2023, 04:28 AM

    Sri Lankan cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka will stand trial on a rape charge stemming from an alleged incident which occurred while he was in Australia to play in the Twenty20 World Cup last year.

    The 32-year-old, who was suspended by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) immediately after his arrest last November, had three of the four sexual assault charges he faced dropped last month.

    Gunathilaka entered a not guilty plea to the remaining charge of sexual intercourse without consent at a local court in Sydney on Thursday, the Australian Associated Press (AAP) reported.

    The top order batsman, who played more than 100 times for his country in all formats, also attempted to have his bail conditions altered so he would only have to report to police three times a week rather than daily, AAP said.

    RELATED STORIES
    Cricket - Asia Cup - Final - Pakistan v Sri Lanka - Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Sept 11, 2022 Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman reacts after losing his wicket off the bowling of Sri Lanka's Pramod Madushan.
    Fakhar ton trumps Mitchell hundred as Pakistan win 1st ODI
    Mohammad Rizwan remained not out on 42 as Pakistan reached the target with nine balls to go
    Cricket - Asia Cup - Final - Pakistan v Sri Lanka - Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Sept 11, 2022 Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan in action
    Rizwan unhappy with number five slot in Pakistan order
    The 30-year-old has made the number four slot his own since 2019, scoring both his ODI hundreds at that position
    Cricket - Asian Cup - India v Afghanistan - Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Sept 8, 2022, India's Virat Kohli celebrates reaching his century
    Kohli says playing his best T20 cricket
    "A lot of people feel my T20 cricket is declining, but I don't feel like that at all", Kohli said
    India's Suryakumar Yadav raises his bat during Asia Cup game against Hong Kong at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates on Aug 31, 2022.
    Suryakumar shows his versatility to revive Mumbai's IPL campaign
    The world's top-ranked Twenty20 batter belted 83 off 35 balls to help Mumbai chase down a 200-run target

    Opinion

    Save our planet: #BeatPlasticPollution
    Tasneem Hossain
    Kosovo violence gives NATO, Europe an unwanted crisis
    Peter Apps
    Henry Kissinger at 100: controversial policymaker and brilliant scholar
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    AI comes of age on jets and ships, prompting fears about where it's headed
    Peter Apps