Australia's Lyon ruled out of rest of Ashes series

Australia's Nathan Lyon will miss the remainder of the Ashes series against England due to a calf tear suffered while fielding during the second Test at Lord's, Cricket Australia said on Monday.

Lyon sustained the injury while fielding on the second day of the Test on Thursday. He hobbled out to bat at number 11 on Saturday, scoring four runs and sharing a partnership of 15 with Mitchell Starc.

Australia were hampered by his absence as he was unable to bowl but went on to win the Test by 43 runs on Sunday.