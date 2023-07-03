    বাংলা

    Australia's Lyon ruled out of rest of Ashes series

    Australia were hampered by his absence as he was unable to bowl but went on to win the second Test by 43 runs on Sunday

    Reuters
    Published : 3 July 2023, 01:19 PM
    Updated : 3 July 2023, 01:19 PM

    Australia's Nathan Lyon will miss the remainder of the Ashes series against England due to a calf tear suffered while fielding during the second Test at Lord's, Cricket Australia said on Monday. 

    Lyon sustained the injury while fielding on the second day of the Test on Thursday. He hobbled out to bat at number 11 on Saturday, scoring four runs and sharing a partnership of 15 with Mitchell Starc. 

    Australia were hampered by his absence as he was unable to bowl but went on to win the Test by 43 runs on Sunday. 

    With no replacements for Lyon included in the revised 16-player squad, fellow off-spinner Todd Murphy is likely to come into the side following an impressive debut test series in India earlier this year. 

    Australia coach Andrew McDonald said it was "too early to tell" if Murphy would be an automatic replacement for Lyon but added he would prefer to have a specialist spinner included in the team to balance out the attack. 

    "Todd is very well placed," McDonald said. "We like to have a spinner in our attack. It's a different balance. 

    "As you saw (on Sunday) at certain times, we had to do it differently without Nathan Lyon down the other end, which we've been so used to. At times it looked a bit chaotic." 

    Lyon took eight wickets in Australia's win at the series opener at Edgbaston and was playing in his 100th consecutive test at Lord's. 

    The third test of the five-match series begins at Headingley on Thursday. 

    Australia squad: Pat Cummins (captain), Steven Smith, David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Todd Murphy, Scott Boland, Michael Neser, Marcus Harris, Mitchell Marsh, Jimmy Peirson

    RELATED STORIES
    Cricket - Ashes - Second Test - England v Australia - Lords, London, Britain - Jul 2, 2023 England's Ben Stokes reacts after reaching 150 runs
    'All we're thinking about is winning 3-2': Stokes
    The England captain said the team's approach boils down to making every player feel they have the freedom to play their own game, and then to execute that as best they can
    Cricket - Ashes - Second Test - England v Australia - Lords, London, Britain - July 1, 2023 Australia's Nathan Lyon reacts as he struggles with his injury Action Images via Reuters
    I'd do it again and again, says Lyon after one-legged cameo
    While playing in his 100th consecutive Test match, Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon looked like a sitting duck as he fended off some hostile bowling
    Cricket - Ashes - Second Test - England v Australia - Lords, London, Britain - June 29, 2023 Australia's Steve Smith in action as he bowls
    Smith rues Lyon injury
    Nathan Lyon pulled up when running in to attempt a catch in the second Ashes Test and appeared to have strained his right calf
    Cricket - Ashes - Second Test - England v Australia - Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Britain - June 28, 2023 Australia's Steven Smith and Alex Carey walk off the filed at stumps Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
    Australia take firm grip on Lord's Test
    Steve Smith scored an unbeaten 85 to guide Australia to 339-5 as England wasted favourable bowling conditions

    Opinion

    Is Germany the new defining military power in Europe?
    Peter Apps
    Is oil market’s glass half full or half empty?
    John Kemp
    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan