Babar remains the lynchpin of Pakistan's batting : Masood

Babar Azam has relinquished the captaincy but he remains the cornerstone of Pakistan's batting, Test skipper Shan Masood said ahead of their tour of Australia.

Babar stepped down as Pakistan's all-formats captain earlier this month after they failed to make it to the semi-finals of the 50-overs World Cup in India.

Masood will begin his tenure with a three-Test series in Australia and the top order batter said there was no doubt about Babar's stature in the side.

"Babar Azam is the best batter in the side and you build your team around your best batter so his position will not be tinkered with," Masood said in his pre-departure press conference on Wednesday.

Pakistan have been whitewashed in each of their last five tours of Australia, and a similar setback could spell the end of Masood's tenure given the tendency towards knee-jerk reactions by the country's cricket administrators.