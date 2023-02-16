England in command of first Test as 'Bazball' hits New Zealand

A swashbuckling England raced to a sporting total with the bat then crashed through New Zealand's top order as "Bazball" made its pink ball debut on day one of the first Test in Mount Maunganui on Thursday.

New Zealand were in trouble at 37 for three at stumps in reply to England's declared first innings total of 325 for nine at Bay Oval, with seven wickets tumbling in a frantic evening session.

Opener Devon Conway was 18 not out and nightwatchman Neil Wagner was on four, with James Anderson grabbing two wickets and Ollie Robinson one.