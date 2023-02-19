    বাংলা

    Jadeja, Ashwin dismantle Australia to put India on victory course

    After lunch, India need another 101 to complete another victory inside three days, which would see them retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy

    Reuters
    Published : 19 Feb 2023, 06:24 AM
    Updated : 19 Feb 2023, 06:24 AM

    Ravindra Jadeja claimed a career-best 7-42 and combined with Ravichandran Ashwin to bundle out Australia for 113 and put India on course for a comprehensive victory in the second Test on Sunday.

    Beginning day three on a promising 61-1, Australia added 52 runs before the spin duo engineered a spectacular collapse as India look primed for a 2-0 lead in the four-Test series.

    Chasing 115 for victory, the hosts were 14-1 at stumps having lost opener KL Rahul to Nathan Lyon.

    Asked to open in place of a concussed David Warner, Travis Head scored at a run-a-ball rate on Saturday and it seemed a continuation of that approach when he drove the third ball of the day from Ashwin (3-59) for a boundary.

    The wily off-spinner had his revenge three balls later when he drew Head (43) forward to induce an edge which KS Bharat collected behind the stumps.

    Ashwin removed Steve Smith and Jadeja sent back Marnus Labuschagne (35) and the wheels came off Australia's innings with nine of their 11 batsmen managing single digit scores.

    On a pitch where spinners ruled the roost, several Australian batsmen fluffed their sweep shots to be either bowled or lbw and Jadeja hollowed out their bottom order as the tourists folded in 31.1 overs.

    India lost Rahul in bizarre manner after the opener's shot hit Peter Handscomb's thigh pad at short leg and ballooned up for wicketkeepoer Alex Carey to take a simple catch.

    India need another 101 to complete another victory inside three days, which would see them retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

    RELATED STORIES
    Stuart Broad
    England thrash New Zealand with 'Bazball' and Broad-side
    Stuart Broad's brilliant spell with the pink ball helped the tourists to secure a 267-run victory over New Zealand in first Test
    Australia's David Warner receives medical attention after sustaining an injury in the second Test between India and Australia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, India on Febr 17, 2023.REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
    Lyon expects concussed Warner to be fit for third Test
    The 36-year-old is now nursing a fractured arm and has been substituted by Matt Renshaw after failing a concussion test
    Cricket - Second Test - India v Australia - Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi, India - Feb 18, 2023 Australia's Nathan Lyon celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of India's Shreyas Iyer.
    Patel-Ashwin rearguard rescues India
    Patel smashed 74 and dominated his 114-run partnership for the eighth wicket with Ashwin to help India post 262 all out
    File photo. Stuart Broad/Facebook
    Broad magic puts England on brink of first Test victory
    Stuart Broad drove home the advantage in stunning fashion by bowling out Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Tom Latham and Tom Blundell on the third day of the first Test

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher