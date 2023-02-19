Jadeja, Ashwin dismantle Australia to put India on victory course

Ravindra Jadeja claimed a career-best 7-42 and combined with Ravichandran Ashwin to bundle out Australia for 113 and put India on course for a comprehensive victory in the second Test on Sunday.

Beginning day three on a promising 61-1, Australia added 52 runs before the spin duo engineered a spectacular collapse as India look primed for a 2-0 lead in the four-Test series.

Chasing 115 for victory, the hosts were 14-1 at stumps having lost opener KL Rahul to Nathan Lyon.