    বাংলা

    Australia captain Cummins opts out of Indian Premier League

    The Test and one-day skipper played the last three IPL tournaments with Kolkata Knight Riders but cut short his 2022 campaign due to a hip injury

    Reuters
    Published : 15 Nov 2022, 03:02 PM
    Updated : 15 Nov 2022, 03:02 PM

    Australia captain Pat Cummins has opted out of playing the lucrative Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2023, citing a heavy international schedule.

    The Test and one-day skipper played the last three IPL tournaments with Kolkata Knight Riders but cut short his 2022 campaign due to a hip injury.

    "I've made the difficult decision to miss next year's IPL," he said on Twitter on Tuesday.

    "The international schedule is packed with Tests and ODI's for the next 12 months, so will take some rest ahead of an Ashes series and World Cup."

    Cummins had a disappointing campaign at the recent T20 World Cup on home soil, taking only three wickets from four matches at an average of 44.00 as defending champions Australia crashed out before the semi-finals.

    Australia's Ashes tour of England starts in June, 2023 before India host the 50-over World Cup in October/December.

    IPL
    RELATED STORIES
    Williamson doesn't see teams blindly copying England T20 template
    Williamson doesn't see teams copying England T20 template
    Many observers believe England have revolutionised how cricket's shortest format is played
    Cricket - Third Test - England v South Africa - The Oval, London, Britain - September 11, 2022 England's Ben Stokes reacts
    England hoping to 'unretire' Stokes in time for 50-over WC
    England coach Matthew Mott said Test captain Stokes would be welcomed back to the ODI squad with open arms
    Sri Lanka v South Africa -Second Test Match - Colombo, Sri Lanka - July 23, 2018 - South Africa's Theunis de Bruyn (L) celebrates his century next to Sri Lanka's Rangana Herath. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
    South Africa recall De Bruyn for Australia Tests
    The Proteas will be without regular number three Keegan Petersen, who is sidelined with a hamstring injury
    Babar proud of Pakistan's fight, says Afridi injury cost them final
    Babar says Afridi injury cost them final
    Pakistan strung together four victories on the trot to make the final but managed a meagre 137-8 after being put in to bat on a tricky track

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher