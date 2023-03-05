'Game-changer' WPL gets underway with massive Mumbai win

The inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) kicked off on Saturday with the Mumbai Indians thrashing the Gujarat Giants by a massive margin of 143 runs.

India and Mumbai captain Harmanpreet Kaur got the tournament off to a rollicking start, scoring 65 off 30 balls to power her side to a total of 207, before Saika Ishaque took four wickets as Gujarat were skittled out for 64.

"We kept things simple and clear. Told players to play natural. Obviously it's a big day for women's cricket but it was all about backing yourself," Kaur said after the win.

The clamour for a full-fledged women's league had been growing even though Women's T20 Challenge ran as a three-team sideshow to the men's Indian Premier League between 2018-22.