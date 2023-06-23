Pakistan foreign min evaluating World Cup participation in India

Pakistan's foreign ministry said it is "evaluating all aspects" of the country's participation in this year's 50-overs World Cup in India with bilateral cricket stalled between the South Asian neighbours due to soured political relations.

The two countries have played each other only in multi-team events at neutral venues over the last decade and doubts remain over Pakistan's involvement in the World Cup in October-November.

Pakistan's Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari was among the foreign ministers who travelled to India's Goa last month for a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting, becoming the first senior Pakistani leader to visit India in nine years.