Bangladesh tour the ideal challenge for England before World Cup: Buttler

Playing on a slow and low wicket in the upcoming series in Bangladesh is the ideal preparation for England's title defence at the Cricket World Cup in India later this year, limited overs captain Jos Buttler said.

England are due to play three one-day internationals and three Twenty20 matches in Bangladesh, beginning on Wednesday in Mirpur.

"This is exactly the kind of challenge we need, nearing the World Cup, to test ourselves in probably the conditions that we as a side will find the hardest," Buttler told reporters in Dhaka on Sunday.