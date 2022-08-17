India, Australia to clash in two five-Test series in next four years

Outside bilateral cricket, the next four-year cycle will see one edition each of the 50-over Cricket World Cup (2023) and Champions Trophy (2025), two editions each of the Twenty20 World Cup (2024, 2026) and the WTC Finals (2025).

The proliferation of lucrative domestic T20 leagues have cramped up cricket's already-strained calendar but despite that the 12 Full Members will play a total of 777 international matches compared to the 694 in the current cycle.

The ICC discussed the growth of T20 leagues and the structuring of the game's three formats in its annual general meeting in Birmingham last month.

"The landscape around the game is continuing to evolve and we will work closely with members as we collectively adapt to that," Wasim Khan, ICC general manager of cricket, said in a statement on Wednesday.

"We are committed to growing the game and giving more fans more opportunities to enjoy cricket, but are very mindful of the need to balance that ambition with the welfare of players."

England all-rounder Stokes quit the 50-overs format last month citing an "unsustainable" workload, South Africa's Quinton de Kock dropped test cricket last year while fast bowler Trent Boult gave up his New Zealand contract to have a reduced role with the Black Caps.

As promised by the powerful Indian cricket board, the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL) has an extended 10-week window from mid-March to end May, during which very little international cricket has been scheduled in the next calendar.