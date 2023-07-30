England's Broad to retire after Ashes series

England fast bowler Stuart Broad will retire from cricket at the end of the Ashes series against Australia, he said after the third day of the final Test on Saturday.

Broad, 37, is England's second-highest Test-wicket taker with 602 victims in 167 matches, behind only his long-time team mate James Anderson who has 690.

"Tomorrow -- well Monday -- will be my last game of cricket," Broad told Sky Sports.

"It's been a wonderful ride, a huge privilege to wear the Nottinghamshire and the England badge as much as I have and I'm loving cricket as much as I ever have."