    Chennai, Lucknow qualify for IPL play-offs

    Four-time champions Chennai won by 77 runs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium and are second in the standings with 17 points

    Reuters
    Published : 20 May 2023, 07:43 PM
    Updated : 20 May 2023, 07:43 PM

    Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants qualified for the Indian Premier League (IPL) play-offs on Saturday after beating Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders respectively.

    Four-time champions Chennai won by 77 runs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium and are second in the standings with 17 points, one point behind leaders Gujarat Titans, who have a game in hand.

    The Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai will face defending champions Gujarat in qualifier one at Chepauk.

    CSK's Ruturaj Gaikwad scored 79 runs off 50 balls, while Devon Conway registered 87 off 52 to lay a solid foundation with a 141-run opening partnership after winning the toss and electing to bat first.

    A disciplined bowling unit led by pacer Deepak Chahar (3-22) saw Chennai restrict Delhi to 146-9 despite Delhi skipper David Warner's fighting 86 (58).

    When asked about Chennai's impressive playoff record, Dhoni said: "You try to pick the best players and try to give them the best slot.

    "You use them in the manner where they have most chances of succeeding and groom them in the areas where they are not as strong. If you are doing whatever is best for the team, it falls into line."

    Later on Saturday, Lucknow became the third team to secure an IPL play-off berth by beating Kolkata by one run at the Eden Gardens.

    Nicholas Pooran was Lucknow's highest-scorer, scoring 58 off 30 while bowlers Ravi Bishnoi and Yash Thakur got two wickets each to restrict Kolkata to 175-7.

