Chennai, Lucknow qualify for IPL play-offs

Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants qualified for the Indian Premier League (IPL) play-offs on Saturday after beating Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders respectively.

Four-time champions Chennai won by 77 runs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium and are second in the standings with 17 points, one point behind leaders Gujarat Titans, who have a game in hand.

The Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai will face defending champions Gujarat in qualifier one at Chepauk.

CSK's Ruturaj Gaikwad scored 79 runs off 50 balls, while Devon Conway registered 87 off 52 to lay a solid foundation with a 141-run opening partnership after winning the toss and electing to bat first.

A disciplined bowling unit led by pacer Deepak Chahar (3-22) saw Chennai restrict Delhi to 146-9 despite Delhi skipper David Warner's fighting 86 (58).