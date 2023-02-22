    বাংলা

    England's evergreen Anderson back on top of Test rankings

    He played a key role in England's 267-run victory over New Zealand in last week's first Test in Mount Maunganui

    Reuters
    Published : 22 Feb 2023, 02:52 PM
    Updated : 22 Feb 2023, 02:52 PM

    Like a fine wine England bowler James Anderson appears to be improving with age and the 40-year-old seamer is back on top of the International Cricket Council Test rankings for the sixth time in his illustrious career.

    At 40 years and 207 days Anderson has knocked Australian paceman Pat Cummins off his four-year perch to become the oldest player to top the ICC Test rankings.

    Anderson, who has taken more test wickets than any other fast bowler in history, played a key role in England's 267-run victory over New Zealand in last week's first Test in Mount Maunganui, England's 10th win in 11 tests.

    His seven wickets took his career total to 682 and for the first time since his maiden series in 2003 his average is now below 26. Anderson shows no sign of losing his edge either and since he turned 35 he has taken 202 wickets in 56 Tests at a miserly average of 20.56.

    The previous oldest player to top the ICC Test rankings was Australian legspinner Clarrie Grimmett in 1936.

    Anderson will be back alongside strike partner Stuart Broad in the second test which starts in Wellington on Thursday.

    The duo became the most lethal bowling partnership in test history in the first Test against New Zealand with their 1,009 wickets from 113 matches together moving them past the previous record of 1,001 between Australia's Glenn McGrath and Shane Warne.

    RELATED STORIES
    Back to the drawing board for panicky Australia after another India failure
    Back to the drawing board for panicky Australia
    The honeymoon for Pat Cummins's captaincy is well and truly over after the capitulation in Delhi
    Reuters
    Stead backs New Zealand to rebound in Wellington
    It was the Black Caps' first loss to England on home soil since 2008 and their fourth in succession against Stokes’ men
    Australia captain Pat Cummins will return in time for the third Test, according to the team. Photo: Adnan Abidi
    Cummins flies home due to family illness
    Australia are 2-0 down in the four-Test series after being thrashed by six wickets in
    REUTERS/ANDREW BOYERS
    Henry ack for second England Test, Jamieson out for season
    The fast bowler will return for the second Test in Wellington starting on Friday, says Stead

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher