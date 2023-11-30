New Zealand’s Glenn Phillips shown on TV applying saliva on the ball

Glenn Phillips was shown on TV applying saliva on the ball during the third day’s play between Bangladesh and New Zealand in the Sylhet Test, ESPNcricinfo reports.

The incident took place after the first ball of the 34th over when Phillips appeared to apply saliva on the ball twice before bowling at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

On-field umpires Ahsan Raza and Paul Reiffel, however, did not intervene or take any action at the time.

When contacted by ESPNcricinfo, an ICC spokesperson said that it was up to match officials to "deal with on-field incidents, and we don't give statements".