    বাংলা

    New Zealand’s Glenn Phillips shown on TV applying saliva on the ball

    On-field umpires did not intervene or take any action at the time

    Sports Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 30 Nov 2023, 12:53 PM
    Updated : 30 Nov 2023, 12:53 PM

    Glenn Phillips was shown on TV applying saliva on the ball during the third day’s play between Bangladesh and New Zealand in the Sylhet Test, ESPNcricinfo reports.

    The incident took place after the first ball of the 34th over when Phillips appeared to apply saliva on the ball twice before bowling at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

    On-field umpires Ahsan Raza and Paul Reiffel, however, did not intervene or take any action at the time.

    When contacted by ESPNcricinfo, an ICC spokesperson said that it was up to match officials to "deal with on-field incidents, and we don't give statements".

    Law 41.3 of the game, updated and put into effect on Oct 1, 2022, says: "When cricket resumed following the onset of COVID-19, playing conditions were written in most forms of the game stating that applying saliva to the ball was no longer permitted. MCC's research found that this had little or no impact on the amount of swing the bowlers were getting. Players were using sweat to polish the ball, and this was equally effective.”

    "The new Laws will not permit the use of saliva on the ball, which also removes any grey areas of fielders eating sugary sweets to alter their saliva to apply to the ball. Using saliva will be treated the same way as any other unfair methods of changing the condition of the ball."

    The previous instance of a player applying saliva on the ball, by Alishan Sharafu during a Nepal vs UAE ODI in November 2022, resulted in Nepal being awarded five penalty runs.

    RELATED STORIES
    Phillips grabs four as Tigers collapse after Mahmudul’s 86 on opening day
    Phillips stifle Tigers after Mahmudul’s 86
    New Zealand spinners pick up seven wickets as Bangladesh collapse after decent start
    Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - Semi-Final - India v New Zealand - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India – Nov 15, 2023 New Zealand's Kane Williamson reacts after losing the match
    NZ confident about future after semi-final exit
    The Blacks Caps are confident they have the foundations in place to continue to compete with the elite when the next World Cup comes around
    ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - India v New Zealand - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, India - October 22, 2023 New Zealand's Lockie Ferguson celebrates with Glenn Phillips and Mark Chapman after taking the wicket of India's Rohit Sharma REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
    Ferguson says reading Mumbai pitch will be crucial
    South Africa twice posted scores of 350-plus at the stadium and India made 357-8 against Sri Lanka before Maxwell hammered a double century
    FILE PHOTO: Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - India v New Zealand - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, India – Oct 22, 2023 New Zealand's Tom Latham celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of India's Suryakumar Yadav run out off the bowling of Trent Boult REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo
    New Zealand in good head-space after Dalai Lama visit
    ‘This morning most of the group went to meet the Dalai Lama in person at his residence which was amazing,’ said batsman Will Young

    Opinion

    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury
    Sunak gambles on return of Cameron
    Europe's record gas stocks start to pressure prices
    John Kemp
    Mideast powers play complex politics amid raging Gaza war
    Peter Apps