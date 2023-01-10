Naseem stars with five-wicket haul as Pakistan beat NZ

Fast bowler Naseem Shah picked up five wickets before the trio of Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan all scored half-centuries as Pakistan chased down a target of 256 for a comfortable six-wicket win over New Zealand on Monday.

Opener Zaman (56) and captain Azam (66) stitched together a partnership of 78 runs, with Rizwan then scoring an unbeaten 77 off 86 balls to guide Pakistan over the finish line and help them take a 1-0 lead in the three-match one-day international series.