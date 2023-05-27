Chennai stand between Gujarat and IPL history

Gujarat also have the personnel to become the first IPL franchise to win the league in their first two attempts.

Opener Shubman Gill, the seasons leading scorer, is in sublime form having smashed three hundreds in his last four innings.

"He is a superstar and is going to do big things to franchise cricket and Indian cricket," Pandya said of his India team mate Gill.

The top three bowlers this season -- Mohammed Shami, Rashid Khan and Mohit Sharma -- are also from Gujarat.

While seamer Shami has been particularly impressive in the powerplay overs, Rashid has spearheaded Gujarat's spin attack claiming crucial wickets at important junctures.

"When things are not going the way I like, he is someone who comes and changes momentum and makes sure we keep getting wickets," Pandya said of the Afghan spinner.

"We have spoken enough about Rashid but sometimes I am short of words for what he does."