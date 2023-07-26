Shafique and Salman pummel Sri Lanka, Pakistan eye series sweep

Opener Abdullah Shafique struck his maiden double hundred and Agha Salman smashed a rapid 132 not out as Pakistan looked poised for a 2-0 series sweep after thoroughly dominating the second Test against Sri Lanka on Wednesday.

Having bundled out Sri Lanka for 166, Pakistan racked up 563-5 on day three and the lead of 397 makes it unlikely they would need to bat again at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground.

Salman's 148-ball blitz included 15 fours and a six.