Sri Lanka bid to sweep New Zealand and reach WTC final

Sri Lanka has by far the harder assignment, needing to create history to leapfrog their south Asian rivals.

They have never won more than a single Test in New Zealand and their last victory was in 2006, when Mahela Jayawardene's team split a 1-1 series with the Stephen Fleming-captained hosts.

"Beating New Zealand in New Zealand is certainly going to be a huge task but last time we played some good cricket over here," veteran all-rounder Angelo Mathews told reporters on Tuesday, referring to their 1-0 defeat on the 2019 tour.

"We have to play fire with fire because they’re going to come hard at us."

Sri Lanka have left no stone unturned in their preparations and recently held a training camp at a new facility in the hills south of Kandy to try to simulate New Zealand's cool conditions and bouncy wickets.

A team more accustomed to attacking with spin, Sri Lanka have brought a full stable of pace bowlers to New Zealand.