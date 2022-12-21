    বাংলা

    India expect Rahul to play Mirpur Test despite hand injury

    Should Rahul miss the match in Mirpur, vice captain Cheteshwar Pujara is likely to lead the side

    Reuters
    Published : 21 Dec 2022, 12:50 PM
    Updated : 21 Dec 2022, 12:50 PM

    India's stand-in skipper KL Rahul suffered a blow to his hand during practice but the touring side are optimistic the opener will play the second and final Test against Bangladesh beginning on Thursday.

    India, who won the opening Test in Chittagong by 188 runs and are pushing for a 2-0 sweep, missed the service of regular skipper Rohit Sharma who missed the series with an injured thumb.

    "It doesn't (look serious)," India batting coach Vikram Rathour told reporters on Wednesday.

    "He seems to be fine. Hopefully he'll be okay. The doctors are looking at it, but hopefully he'll be okay."

    Should Rahul miss the match in Mirpur, vice captain Cheteshwar Pujara is likely to lead the side.

    Rahul's injury could mean a Test debut for opener Abhimanyu Easwaran who was added to the squad following Rohit's injury.

    India's pace duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja are among the several frontline players missing the series with injuries.

    RELATED STORIES
    The pitch area is covered as it rains on the second day of the first cricket test match between South Africa and Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane November 10, 2012.
    ICC rates Gabba pitch 'below average' after two-day Test
    Australia got the win in Brisbane in very fast time, batting marginally better than the Proteas on a perilous, grassy pitch
    England's captain Ben Stokes and Ben Duckett celebrate after winning the third Test against England at National Stadium Karachi in Pakistan on Tuesday, December 20, 2022.
    Removing fear of failure has helped England: McCullum
    England comfortably chased a target of 167 to win the third and final match in Karachi
    England's players pose with the trophy after winning the third Test against Pakistan at National Stadium Karachi in Pakistan on Tuesday, December 20, 2022.
    England complete historic whitewash in Pakistan
    Prior to the tour, England had won only two Tests in Pakistan and it was their first series win in the country since 2000-2001
    Cricket - Asian Cup - India v Sri Lanka - Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - September 6, 2022 India's Rohit Sharma in action
    India captain Rohit to miss 2nd Test against Bangladesh
    Fast bowler Navdeep Saini has also been ruled out of the second and final Test begins on Thursday in Mirpur

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher