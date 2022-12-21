India expect Rahul to play Mirpur Test despite hand injury

India's stand-in skipper KL Rahul suffered a blow to his hand during practice but the touring side are optimistic the opener will play the second and final Test against Bangladesh beginning on Thursday.

India, who won the opening Test in Chittagong by 188 runs and are pushing for a 2-0 sweep, missed the service of regular skipper Rohit Sharma who missed the series with an injured thumb.

"It doesn't (look serious)," India batting coach Vikram Rathour told reporters on Wednesday.