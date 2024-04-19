India's Pant boosts his World Cup hopes with keeping masterclass

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant produced a wicketkeeping masterclass in Wednesday's Indian Premier League (IPL) victory against Gujarat Titans to strengthen his claim on a place in India's T20 World Cup squad.

Pant is playing his first tournament since suffering serious injuries in a car accident in December 2022 that kept him out of last year's IPL as well as the 50-overs World Cup in India.

The 26-year-old's batting has not been rusty on his return though and he is Delhi's leading scorer with 210 runs from seven matches, including two fifties, this season.