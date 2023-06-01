England's Broad takes three early wickets but Ireland dig in

England's Stuart Broad took three early wickets against Ireland on the first morning of what promises to be a seismic summer of Test cricket, but opener James McCollum led some spirited Irish resistance at Lord's on Thursday.

When veteran Broad took three wickets in eight balls to leave Ireland on 19-3 in the seventh over the visitors were in danger of being swept away in ideal bowling conditions.

But they managed to reach lunch on 78-4 with McCollum still there having made a gritty 29 off 93 balls.

The one-off Test is very much a warm-up for England's looming Ashes series, but there was a buzz of anticipation around the ground as captain Ben Stokes won the toss and invited Ireland to bat on a greenish wicket under overcast skies.