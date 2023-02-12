    বাংলা

    Media slate 'uncomprehending' Australia after Nagpur loss

    In an article headlined 'Australia humiliated in the present, but future even shakier' cricket writer Daniel Brettig wrote, 'The hosts were as knowing as the tourists looked uncomprehending'

    Reuters
    Published : 12 Feb 2023, 05:31 AM
    Updated : 12 Feb 2023, 05:31 AM

    Australia's thrashing at the hands of India was slammed as the "nightmare of Nagpur" with the country's media reeling after witnessing one of the team's worst batting performances in recent memory.

    Ravichandran Ashwin tore through Pat Cummins' team to set up the hosts' comprehensive victory by an innings and 132 runs inside three days of the spin-dominated opening test on Saturday.

    In an article headlined "Australia humiliated in the present, but future even shakier," Daniel Brettig, the chief cricket writer of The Age newspaper, wrote, "The hosts were as knowing as the tourists looked uncomprehending.

    "The key to beating Australia in Asia is not to produce a terrible surface that will aid both sides equally," he added.

    "Instead, it is to prepare something tricky but playable, safe in the knowledge that its subtleties are more than likely to be lost on most touring players."

    Australia's paltry second innings total of 91 was its lowest on Indian soil but Gideon Haigh at The Australian felt the seeds of defeat were to be found earlier in the test.

    "Australia's failure ... was not Saturday, but on the first day, when 174 was a poor use of success at the toss," he wrote.

    "If the pitch was fated to break up, as the team suspected, we will now never know: the match has simply not lasted long enough.

    "Were this a murder, we would be silently congratulating the killer on disposing of the body."

    So comprehensive was the defeat the country's media were left to consider the magnitude of the challenge awaiting the Australians in the tour's remaining tests in Delhi, Dharamsala and Ahmedabad.

    "Australian captain Pat Cummins faces the greatest challenge in cricket to raise the Titanic from the bottom of the harbour," Robert Craddock wrote in The Australian.

    "He has been admirably cool but he must be chastened.

    "He admitted recently that this tour could define a generation of Australian cricketers. A Mount Everest climb awaits him to turn the tide."

    RELATED STORIES
    Fourth Test - England v India - The Oval, London, Britain - September 5, 2021 India's Ravindra Jadeja reacts after losing his wicket Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
    Jadeja fined 25% of match fee for applying cream without umpires' permission
    ICC sanctions Jadeja with a Level 1 breach as the match referee was satisfied that the cream was applied for medical purpose
    Pat Cummins of Australia in action as Australia takes on England in the third Ashes test at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia, December 26, 2021.
    Nagpur pitch was difficult but not unplayable: Cummins
    Indian spinners claimed 16 of the 20 Australian wickets on a track where the ball kept low and spun unpredictably
    @BCCI/Twitter
    India beat Australia by innings in Nagpur Test
    Having conceded a significant lead of 223, Australia were all out for 91 in their second innings
    Cricket - Fourth Test - England v India - The Oval, London, Britain - September 4, 2021 India's Rohit Sharma in action.
    Rohit hundred puts India ahead in Test vs Australia
    Replying to Australia's below-par 177, India were 226-5 at tea on the second day

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher