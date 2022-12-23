Taijul rips through India's top order

Bangladesh left-arm spinner Taijul Islam struck three times in Friday's opening session to reduce India to 86-3 on the second day of the final test in Mirpur.

India, replying to the home side's modest first-innings total of 227, resumed on 19 for no loss but Taijul wrecked their top order to keep Bangladesh in with a chance of levelling the two-test series.

Virat Kohli was batting on 18 at the lunch break with Rishabh Pant on 12 at the other end.

Taijul removed India's stand-in skipper KL Rahul lbw for 10 and, in his next over, sent back the other opener, Shubman Gill, for 20 by the same manner.