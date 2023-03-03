Unwanted record for Bavuma on Test debut triumph

Winning skipper Temba Bavuma will have mixed emotions about the start of his test captaincy after South Africa beat the West Indies in the first test at Centurion on Thursday but the diminutive batsman joined an unwanted club.

Bavuma, 32, was installed as the new test skipper just weeks before the two-test series when Dean Elgar was stripped of the job after heavy defeats in both England and Australia over the last six months for South Africa.

But while Bavuma led his side to a comfortable 87-run win over the West Indies on Thursday, his own performance left much to be desired.