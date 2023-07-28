    বাংলা

    Kishan and spinners shine as India cruise to ODI win over Windies

    After electing to field, India dismissed the home side for 114 before chasing down their target with 27 overs remaining

    Reutersbdnews24.com
    Published : 27 July 2023, 08:14 PM
    Updated : 27 July 2023, 08:14 PM

    Ishan Kishan's half-century and some excellent bowling by spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja helped India secure a five-wicket victory over the West Indies in the first one-day international at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on Thursday.

    After electing to field, India dismissed the home side for 114 before chasing down their target with 27 overs remaining in a comfortable win to take the advantage in the three-match series.

    Five Indian bowlers took wickets, but it was Yadav who stood out as he dismissed West Indies' top scorer Shai Hope (43) and tore through the tail in a devastating spell, finishing with figures of 4-6.

    He was aided by Jadeja, who took the wickets of Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell and Romario Shepherd.

    India lost opener Shubman Gill (7) early in their reply, but Kishan (52) combined with Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya and Jadeja to see India to within sight of their target before Jadeja and captain Rohit Sharma took them over the finish line.

    "Never thought we'd lose five wickets but it was a good chance to give a chance to a lot of the guys who have just come in," said Rohit, who came in at number seven.

    "I thought restricting them to 115 got us in a commanding position that we needed so we thought we could give those guys a chance who haven't played a lot in the last few weeks."

    The second ODI will be played at the same venue on Saturday.

    RELATED STORIES
    Britain's Prince George poses in this undated handout picture issued by Kensington Palace ahead of his tenth birthday, in Windsor, Britain, and released on Jul 21, 2023.
    British royals release new photo of Prince George
    Prince William and his wife Kate publish a new photograph of their eldest son to mark his 10th birthday
    Cricket - Fourth Test - England v India - The Oval, London, Britain - Sept 4 2021 India's Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja walks off at stumps
    Kohli keeps India on course for big total v West Indies
    Kohli, playing in his 500th international game, was batting on 87 with Jadeja on 36 at the other end
    Cricket - Cricket Australia - David Warner & Michael Clarke Press Conference - Royal Garden Hotel, Kensington, London - 13/6/13 Australia's David Warner during the press conference Mandatory
    Harris expects Warner to play at Old Trafford
    Warner's place in the side remains a matter of speculation after his twin failure in Leeds where he fell to Stuart Broad in both innings
    Chennai pip Gujarat in dramatic final to win fifth IPL title
    Chennai pip Gujarat in final to win fifth IPL title
    Chasing a revised target of 171 from 15 overs after a lengthy rain interruption, they survive intense drama before Ravindra Jadeja seals victory

    Opinion

    US sub visit to Korea signals rattled global nuclear nerves
    Peter Apps
    Chile's leftist leader Boric grapples with thorny tax reform
    Natalia A Ramos Miranda
    India's coal mining bet stumbles as banks weigh rising risks
    Roli Srivastava
    Apollo-11: a shining moment in history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan