Kishan and spinners shine as India cruise to ODI win over Windies

Ishan Kishan's half-century and some excellent bowling by spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja helped India secure a five-wicket victory over the West Indies in the first one-day international at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on Thursday.

After electing to field, India dismissed the home side for 114 before chasing down their target with 27 overs remaining in a comfortable win to take the advantage in the three-match series.

Five Indian bowlers took wickets, but it was Yadav who stood out as he dismissed West Indies' top scorer Shai Hope (43) and tore through the tail in a devastating spell, finishing with figures of 4-6.