Starc scythes down India as Australia win second ODI to level series

Australian pacer Mitchell Starc ripped through India's lineup with five wickets to lay the platform for a crushing 10-wicket win in the second one-day international in Visakhapatnam on Sunday that levelled their three-match series at 1-1.

Chasing 118 to win after Starc claimed 5-53 for his ninth five-wicket haul in ODIs in a fiery spell earlier in the day, Australia romped home in only 11 overs to set up a thrilling finale in Chennai on Wednesday.

A ferocious Mitchell Marsh cracked an unbeaten 66 in 36 balls -- a knock that included six sixes -- while Travis Head made 51 not out to get the tourists over the finish line.

"It was a quick one, 37 overs for the game. You don't see that too often," Australia captain Steve Smith said. "I thought our bowlers were outstanding.

"Starc in particular with the new ball, swinging it back down the line and putting them under early pressure. He complemented really well with the rest of our bowling group."