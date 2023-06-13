Australia braced for England storm with Ashes on the line

England's barnstorming version of test cricket has shredded the textbook of the sport's longest format but so-called 'Bazball' faces its biggest examination yet as they seek to regain the Ashes against world champions Australia starting on Friday.

Conventional cricketing wisdom has been turned upside down by England coach Brendon 'Baz' McCullum and captain Ben Stokes in a scintillating run of 11 victories from 13 Tests.

Scoring at a head-spinning average of almost five runs an over under McCullum, England's risk-takers have re-imagined the approach to Test cricket and transformed the country's fortunes after a run of only one win from 17 tests previously.

It has bamboozled India, New Zealand, South Africa, Pakistan. England made a first-day record 506 runs in 75 overs in the first Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi.