Tigers beat Afghanistan by 6 wickets to seal T20 series

Bangladesh have beaten Afghanistan by six wickets in the second T20 international in Sylhet to seal the two-match series.

A rain-curtailed showdown saw Shakib take the Player of the Match award after picking up two scalps with the ball and scoring an unbeaten 18.

The rain-curtailed match was limited to just 17 overs on Sunday.

Afghanistan went in to bat first, posting a target of 116/7, riding on Azmatullah Omarzai (25) and Ibrahim Zadran (22) who were their highest scorers.

Taskin Ahmed picked up 4 for 33, while Mustafizur Rahman grabbed 2-30 and Shakib scalped 2-15.

Bangladesh came out strongly with the opening partnership of Litton Das (35) and Afif Hossain (24). Captain Shakib Al Hasan (18) saw out the innings alongside Shamim Hossain, who smashed it for a boundary to take the Tigers to victory.

Shakib picked up the Player of the Match award and the Player of the Series awards for his contributions with the bat and the ball.