    বাংলা

    West Indies' Pooran relinquishes white ball captaincy

    The T20 World Cup is something that must not define the squad and he will readily get involved in the upcoming reviews, says Pooran

    Reuters
    Published : 21 Nov 2022, 07:12 PM
    Updated : 21 Nov 2022, 07:12 PM

    West Indies' Nicholas Pooran is stepping down as the white ball captaincy following their disappointing Twenty20 World Cup exit in Australia, Cricket West Indies said on Monday. 

    The twice champions made their earliest exit since the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007, failing to reach the Super 12 phase after insipid qualifying losses to Ireland and Scotland.

    "By stepping down now as the West Indies white ball captain, I believe it is in the best interests of the team and for me personally, as I need to concentrate on what I can deliver to the side as a player," Pooran said.

    "This is not me giving up. I remain ambitious and still view the captaincy of West Indies cricket as an honour that is bestowed upon you." 

    West Indies have named a three-person panel to review the Caribbeans' flop, with little time to rebuild before they co-host the next T20 World Cup in 2024 with the United States.

    "The T20 World Cup is something that must not define us and I will readily get involved in the upcoming reviews," said Pooran. 

    "And whilst it will be several months until we reconvene as a squad, I want to give CWI plenty of time to prepare for the matches against South Africa in March and beyond," he added. 

    West Indies' next white ball series will be against South Africa in March 2023.

    RELATED STORIES
    NZ skipper Williamson to miss final India T20 for medical appointment
    Williamson to miss final India T20
    Tim Southee will captain the side for the third T20 in Napier on Tuesday
    Credit: BCCI/Twitter
    Yadav powers India to big win despite Southee hat-trick
    New Zealand were bundled out for 126 in 18.5 over chasing the 191 target put by India
    Steely Smith sees Australia to series win against England
    Smith sees Aussies to series win against England
    After Hazelwood won the toss and elected to bat, two early wickets brought Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne to the crease
    The shadow of a man falls on a backdrop with the logo of the India's cricket board BCCI before the start of a news conference to announce its cricket team's coach, in Mumbai, India, Aug 16, 2019.
    India sacks selection panel after T20 WC exit
    The country’s cricket board (BCCI) responded to the national team's defeat in the semi-finals of the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher