West Indies' Pooran relinquishes white ball captaincy

"By stepping down now as the West Indies white ball captain, I believe it is in the best interests of the team and for me personally, as I need to concentrate on what I can deliver to the side as a player," Pooran said.

"This is not me giving up. I remain ambitious and still view the captaincy of West Indies cricket as an honour that is bestowed upon you."

West Indies have named a three-person panel to review the Caribbeans' flop, with little time to rebuild before they co-host the next T20 World Cup in 2024 with the United States.