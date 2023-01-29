India clinch six-wicket win over New Zealand to level series

Spinners Ish Sodhi and Michael Bracewell picked up a wicket apiece, while Indian batters Ishan Kishan and Washington Sundar were both run out.

New Zealand had posted a strong total of 176 in the first game on Friday, but were unable to repeat that on a pitch that offered plenty of turn, and India's bowlers put them under pressure throughout the innings.

Five Indian bowlers picked up a wicket before Arshdeep Singh dismissed Sodhi and Lockie Ferguson.

The third and final T20I of the series will take place in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.