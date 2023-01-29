    বাংলা

    India clinch six-wicket win over New Zealand to level series

    Five Indian bowlers pick up a wicket before Arshdeep Singh dismisses Sodhi and Lockie Ferguson

    Reuters
    Published : 29 Jan 2023, 05:47 PM
    Updated : 29 Jan 2023, 05:47 PM

    India's batting lacked fluency but a strong performance from their bowlers in the second Twenty20 international against New Zealand set up a six-wicket win in a low-scoring thriller in Lucknow on Sunday to level the series at 1-1.

    Following a top-order wobble, captain Hardik Pandya (15 not out) and Suryakumar Yadav (26 not out) combined for a crucial 31-run partnership as they helped the hosts reach 101-4 on the penultimate ball, chasing New Zealand's 99-8.

    Spinners Ish Sodhi and Michael Bracewell picked up a wicket apiece, while Indian batters Ishan Kishan and Washington Sundar were both run out.

    New Zealand had posted a strong total of 176 in the first game on Friday, but were unable to repeat that on a pitch that offered plenty of turn, and India's bowlers put them under pressure throughout the innings.

    Five Indian bowlers picked up a wicket before Arshdeep Singh dismissed Sodhi and Lockie Ferguson.

    The third and final T20I of the series will take place in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

    RELATED STORIES
    Cricket - First One Day International - South Africa v England - Manguang Oval, Bloemfontein, South Africa - Jan 27, 2023 South Africa's Tabraiz Shamsi celebrates with teammates after winning the match.
    Roy ton in vain as England collapse to defeat in first S Africa ODI
    England's Jason Roy reached his 11th ODI century off 79 balls, but watched helplessly as wickets fell at the other end
    Cricket - MCC v Rest of the World Preview Nets - Lord's - 4/7/14 MCC's Brian Lara during nets Mandatory
    Lara set for Windies 'performance mentor'
    Batting great Brian Lara's first assignment will be a two-Test series in Zimbabwe beginning in Bulawayo on Feb 4
    The shadow of a man falls on a backdrop with the logo of the Indian cricket board BCCI before the start of a news conference to announce its cricket team's coach, in Mumbai, India, August 16, 2019.
    Women's IPL franchises fetch $572 million for BCCI
    Since 2018, the Indian cricket board has been staging a three-team Women's T20 Challenge alongside the hugely popular IPL
    South Africa's Lutho Sipamla celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of England's Chris Woakes in an ODI at the Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town, South Africa on February 4, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
    S Africa need series whitewash in chase of WC qualification
    South Africa are languishing behind in the World Cup Super League standings

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher