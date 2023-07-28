Australia edge opening day after England's Brook misses century

England's Harry Brook missed out on a maiden Test century against Australia as the visitors edged an absorbing opening day of the fifth and final Ashes Test at the Oval on Thursday.

Brook, who had already hit three half centuries in the series, top-scored with an aggressive 85 as England were dismissed for 283 inside 55 overs.

Australia, who lead 2-1 and will claim a first series win in England since 2001 if they avoid defeat, were 61-1, trailing by 222, at the close with opener David Warner the man out.

Having won the toss and asked England to bat in murky conditions, Australia will be content with their day's work and will hope Usman Khawaja (26 not out) can lay the foundations for a first-innings lead on Friday.

Brook had earlier led a counter-attack after England slipped to 73-3, but he fell in the afternoon session as the hosts crucially lost four wickets for 28 runs.

With the Ashes already retained following the rain-marred contest at Old Trafford, Australia are keen to ice the cake with a series win while England have a score to settle after being denied almost certain victory in Manchester.

"They've had a good day bowling us out. When you put a team in, you want to bowl them out in a day. We got up to a respectable total," Brook, who struck 11 fours and two sixes in his 91-ball innings, told Sky Sports.

Skipper Pat Cummins finally won a toss and not surprisingly put England in. Also unsurprising was the way in which England's openers, Ben Duckett in particular, went about their business.