    বাংলা

    Last over thriller sees Tigers beat Afghanistan in first T20

    Bangladesh looked home free, but a hat-trick by Karim Janat in the final over took things down to the wire

    Sports Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 14 July 2023, 04:38 PM
    Updated : 14 July 2023, 04:38 PM

    Bangladesh have edged Afghanistan in the see-saw first T20 match of the series in Sylhet.

    The high-scoring game came down to a thrilling final over where the Tigers seemed home free, needing only eight runs from six deliveries.

    A cover drive from batsman Mehidy Hasan Miraz off the first ball yielded a boundary, leaving Bangladeshi fans ecstatic.

    But medium pacer Karim Janat was not done yet. With three consecutive deliveries he nicked the scalps of Mehidy, Taskin Ahmed and Nasum Ahmed, picking up a hat-trick and putting the Afghans straight back into the game.

    But Shoriful Islam managed to slash the fifth ball into the gap for four runs, taking the Tigers over the line.

    Afghanistan went to bat first, posting 154/7 with help from Mohammad Nabi (54) and Azmatullah Omarzai (33). Shakib was the best of Bangladesh’s bowlers, picking up 2-27.

    The middle order came to Bangladesh’s rescue in their innings, with Towhid Hridoy posting an unbeaten 47 and Shamim Hossain 33.

    Janat returned figures of 3-15.

    The second T20 between the two teams will be held on Sunday, Jul 16.

    RELATED STORIES
    What triggered Tamim’s shock retirement? ‘Undue pressure’ pushed him to the breaking point
    What triggered Tamim’s shock retirement?
    People close to the cricketer say he was struggling in a hostile environment created by the board
    State of economy frightened government, but Bangladesh is doing better: Kamal
    Economy frightened government: Kamal
    The finance minister says the government could not guess how long the Russia-Ukraine war would continue
    Floods feared in northeast Bangladesh as rains continue
    Floods feared in northeast as rains continue
    The region and its upstream may experience heavy to very heavy rainfalls in the next 72 hours
    Bangladesh to increase salaries of civil servants by 5%
    Civil servants to get 5% pay rise
    Hasina instructs Mustafa Kamal to take measures in her closing remarks in parliament’s FY24 budget session

    Opinion

    Is Germany the new defining military power in Europe?
    Peter Apps
    Is oil market’s glass half full or half empty?
    John Kemp
    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan