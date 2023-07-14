Last over thriller sees Tigers beat Afghanistan in first T20

Bangladesh have edged Afghanistan in the see-saw first T20 match of the series in Sylhet.
The high-scoring game came down to a thrilling final over where the Tigers seemed home free, needing only eight runs from six deliveries.
A cover drive from batsman Mehidy Hasan Miraz off the first ball yielded a boundary, leaving Bangladeshi fans ecstatic.
But medium pacer Karim Janat was not done yet. With three consecutive deliveries he nicked the scalps of Mehidy, Taskin Ahmed and Nasum Ahmed, picking up a hat-trick and putting the Afghans straight back into the game.
But Shoriful Islam managed to slash the fifth ball into the gap for four runs, taking the Tigers over the line.
Afghanistan went to bat first, posting 154/7 with help from Mohammad Nabi (54) and Azmatullah Omarzai (33). Shakib was the best of Bangladesh’s bowlers, picking up 2-27.
The middle order came to Bangladesh’s rescue in their innings, with Towhid Hridoy posting an unbeaten 47 and Shamim Hossain 33.
Janat returned figures of 3-15.
The second T20 between the two teams will be held on Sunday, Jul 16.