Last over thriller sees Tigers beat Afghanistan in first T20

Bangladesh have edged Afghanistan in the see-saw first T20 match of the series in Sylhet.

The high-scoring game came down to a thrilling final over where the Tigers seemed home free, needing only eight runs from six deliveries.

A cover drive from batsman Mehidy Hasan Miraz off the first ball yielded a boundary, leaving Bangladeshi fans ecstatic.

But medium pacer Karim Janat was not done yet. With three consecutive deliveries he nicked the scalps of Mehidy, Taskin Ahmed and Nasum Ahmed, picking up a hat-trick and putting the Afghans straight back into the game.